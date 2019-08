A moose calf makes its way down a rural BX road near Vernon Friday morning. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

A North Okanagan resident caught footage of a young moose making its way down a rural road Friday morning.

The calf was seen sauntering along Baker Hogg Road, near Vernon, above Swan Lake around 8 a.m.

A safe distance was kept as the videographer zoomed in, essentially adjusting their camera to make the moose appear closer than it was.

