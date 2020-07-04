VIDEO: Musqueam Chief captures captivating footage of bald eagle catching meal

‘This is why we have chosen to live here since time immemorial,’ Chief Wayne Sparrow’s nephew says

Animals in their natural habits are known to amaze the human eye, and bald eagles are no exception – but it’s not every day their magnificence is caught on a cellphone camera.

Earlier this week, Chief Wayne Sparrow of the Musqueam Indian Band (xʷməθkʷəy̓əm) was near Bowen Island when he spotted a bald eagle hunting for its next meal, according to his nephew Wade Grant.

Grant, who took to Twitter to share slow-motion footage Sparrow captured of a bald eagle snatching a fish up from the water, said his uncle “was out doing what our ancestors did and caught something that will make you smile.”

No surprise, the captivating video was already viewed nearly 500,000 times as of Saturday morning (July 4).

“This is why we have chosen to live here since time immemorial,” Grant said.

British ColumbiaNatureWildlife

