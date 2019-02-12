VIDEO: Otters enjoy a snow day at Vancouver Aquarium

Tanu, Katmai, Mak, Kunik, Rialto and Hardy were taking part in an enrichment session

It’s not just kids out enjoying all the ice-cold fun that comes with a snow day.

Six sea otters at the Vancouver Aquarium spent Tuesday morning rolling around in the freshly fallen snow – even making mini snowballs.

The aquarium said Tanu, Katmai, Mak, Kunik, Rialto and Hardy were taking part in what their trainers call an enrichment session, a program that gives the rescued otters a chance to bond with each other and the trainers.

READ MORE: All Lower Mainland public schools close as winter storm plugs on

Sea otters help keep kelp forests in balance in the northern Pacific Ocean. While at the aquarium, people can watch the otters play in their habitat through the live sea otter camera.

