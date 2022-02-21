VIDEO: Outhouses race to a frozen finish in Lumby

Jitter Beans and Ain’t First, You’re Last go neck and neck in their second heat at the Lumby Outhouse Races Monday, Feb. 21 at the Salmon Trail. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Sideways snow, wicked wind and bone-chilling temperatures couldn’t keep Lumby from racing for a seat on the throne.

The inaugural Outhouse Races took to the western portion of the Salmon Trail Monday, Feb. 21.

The Family Day event saw five uniquely constructed outhouses on skis, complete with one person seated inside while two others pushed them over the icy track.

Meanwhile residents from Lumby, Vernon and beyond lined the trail to take in the spectacle. Motorists along Highway 6 even stopped along the road to watch from above.

The Monashee Trail Society, which hosted the event, was impressed with the quality of outhouses, some complete with magazine racks and wall hangings, as well as the turnout.

TP 4 UR PP, Monashee Trails and Ain’t First, You’re Last go neck and neck in the finals at the Lumby Outhouse Races Monday, Feb. 21 at the Salmon Trail. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)