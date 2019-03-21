VIDEO: Restaurant robots are already in Canada

Robo Sushi in Toronto has waist-high robots that guide patrons to empty seats

Only a few eateries in Canada have embraced robotics and other high-tech offerings.

But more owners may be hesitant to do so due to high costs in a low-margin industry.

Robo Sushi in Toronto is staffed partly by waist-high robots with two eyes and a smile permanently fixed on their faces that guide patrons to empty seats.

The restaurant opened last year and claims to be the first of its kind in North America.

Autonetics Universe, based in Aurora, Ont., sells a number of machines that can greet customers, take orders, display prices and promotions, and carry food and drinks.

The company’s founder, Ian McGowan, noted Canada is fairly new to incorporating robotics into retail compared to other countries.

McGowan says part of the hesitation could come from sticker shock since service robots can range from $7,000 to $25,000 or higher. He adds that robots can create jobs in technology and can see them lowering some labour costs.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Vancouver makes top 10 list for most dog-friendly cities

Just Posted

Pet Planet picks up Lumby’s cannabis for pets

True Leaf Medicine International expands retail distribution to 3,500 stores worldwide

Record rotary auction makes Okanagan dreams come true

Kalamalka Rotary Club donates more than $194,000

Vernon RCMP seek people on outstanding warrants

Trio sought by Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP for various infractions

VJH Foundation announces 2019 Hospital Gala

The event is set to take place Vernon Lodge and Conference Centre on May 11.

UPDATE: Avalanche consultants deployed to SilverStar

Two small slides occurred at SilverStar Mountain Resort Wednesday, one of which sent one to hospital

VIDEO: Restaurant robots are already in Canada

Robo Sushi in Toronto has waist-high robots that guide patrons to empty seats

Permit rejected to bring two cheetahs to B.C.

Earl Pfeifer owns two cheetahs, one of which escaped in December 2015

Real-life tsunami threat in Port Alberni prompts evacuation updates

UBC study says some people didn’t recognize the emergency signal

Care providers call for B.C. seniors’ watchdog to step down

The association also asks the province to conduct an audit and review of the mandate of her office

Update: Highway 3 near Keremeos open to alternating traffic

Details scarce about collision that has closed Highway 3 west of Keremeos

Okanagan librarian delves into trio of titles

Book Talk: Dark Matter, Lincoln’s Dreams and The Jealous Kind

Nitro Cold Brew Coffee from B.C. roaster recalled due to botulism scare

“If you purchased N7 Nitro Cold Brew Coffee from Cherry Hill … do not drink it.”

B.C. man gets award for thwarting theft, sexual assault – all in 10 minutes

Karl Dey helped the VPD take down a violent sex offender

Indigenous students recognized at ceremony at Okanagan College

The ceremony recognizes that students are getting an education while holding onto Indigenous background and teachings

Most Read