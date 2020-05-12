Video: Revelstokians’ new tent goes soaring in high winds

It was later found three blocks away

A brand new Naturehike 2man tent took to flight yesterday in Revelstoke.

While setting up the new tent, a gust of wind sent it soaring. In a video posted to Facebook, the tent soon becomes a distant speck in the sky, traveling at a fast speed beyond the distant trees. A group of lookers laugh and watch the new purchase fly away.

One Facebook commentator noted,”Now that is a light tent. Every backpackers dream. The company could use you video to advertise how light it is as well as the importance of pegging it down.”

Another person wrote, “I saw this yesterday afternoon and though it was a strange looking kite!”

Soon after the video was posted in the Revelstoke Community Facebook page, someone found it roughly three blocks away.

“Everyone be careful setting up your lightweight tents in high winds,” writes the tent’s owner Jack Neilson on Facebook.

According to Naturehike’s website, their tents are made using all ultralight material and provides a scientific ventilation system with high breath-ability.

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Camping

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Horoscopes for the week of May 11
Next story
Beach bummer: Novel coronavirus can live in water, but is it infectious?

Just Posted

Okanagan junior lacrosse league milestone season cancelled

COVID-19 wipes out 20th season of Thompson Okanagan Junior Lacrosse League before getting started

North Okanagan cooperative seeks nominations for gift cards

Armstrong Regional Cooperative wants to thank those who have gone the extra mile during crisis

UPDATE: Lavington pellet plant fire under investigation

No injuries in early Monday morning incident which woke neighbours

SilverStar makes up for lost COVID-19 ski time

Passholder Promise offered to those whose season was cut short due after the mountain closed early

Mudslide impacts Sicamous to Salmon Arm traffic

Highway 1 down to single lane alternating traffic

Kelowna mayor and WFN chief join Haircuts for Health Centre

The money will go to support Okanagan College’s Health Sciences Centre

West Kelowna picnic business offering intimate grad celebration

Owner Kristy Lockhart said a smaller celebration can still be just as good during this time

COVID-19: Is B.C. reopening too soon? Lessons from Germany, Korea

B.C. restart includes park day use, pubs and restaurants

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Wet’suwet’en elected chiefs call on Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister to resign

Wet’suwet’en are governed by both a traditional hereditary chief system and elected band councils.

Kootnekoff: Changes to the Employment Standards Act

Susan Kootnekoff is the founder of Inspire Law, an Okanagan based-law practice

Canada must watch for uptick in COVID-19 cases ‘really carefully’ if U.S border opens: feds

The U.S. has more than 1.3 million cases and 81,000 deaths

Video: Revelstokians’ new tent goes soaring in high winds

It was later found three blocks away

No fair for 2020, but PNE Prize Home to be raffled and brought to Pemberton lot

Top prize is a ‘a gorgeous 3,188-square-foot modern masterpiece’

Most Read