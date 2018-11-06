VIDEO: Rick Mercer says Trump makes it ‘very hard to keep up’

Political satirist Rick Mercer says he “can’t imagine” having to deliver weekly rants with U.S. President Donald Trump dominating the news cycle.
His new book, “Rick Mercer Final Report,” includes some of his past commentary.
The Canadian Press
The plainspoken political commentator is promoting his new book, Rick Mercer Final Report
Political satirist Rick Mercer says he “can’t imagine” having to deliver weekly rants with U.S. President Donald Trump dominating the news cycle.
His new book, “Rick Mercer Final Report,” includes some of his past commentary.
The Canadian Press
Denis Delisle would like more police enforcement along Highway 97a between Grindrod and Sicamous
Dave Thorpe and Team Rubicon Canada complete deployment to Burns Lake for wildfire relief
Roy Shopland inherited the flag his mom brought to Canada when she emigrated from England in 1918.
“Incidents such as this are very disheartening for local business owners who rely on these tools to provide trades to the community.”
Creekside Landing pockets $20,000 from province to purchase new safety equipment
The plainspoken political commentator is promoting his new book, Rick Mercer Final Report
Cat owner JD Batbatan hopes his videos inspire people to get outside and enjoy the beauty of the Okanagan.
Public-safety and health officials do not see strong pull factors for criminal infiltration of the legal business
Turnout has everything to do with a campaign’s most prominent figures
Plaque unveiled in Abbotsford on one-year anniversary of Const. John Davidson’s death
Kevin Johnston pleads guilty to one count of breach of trust, three sexual charges dropped
Increased limits in 2014 showed increase in serious crashes
Loren Reagan stole money from a hockey association and the parents of bantam-age hockey players
Months of tickets from Langley bylaw officers added up.
Linda Wadley’s open studio is Nov. 10-12
Stops Tardi 7-4 in Kelowna men’s final for $4,000
Drake claims he was prevented from gambling at the Parq Vancouver casino
The musicians talk inspiration, growing up in the spotlight and one night stands
Environment Canada is calling for flurries near the end of the week
Vernon is now No. 24, down from last year’s No. 9