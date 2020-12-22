Victoria filmmaker Michael Korican collaborated with Santa Claus to film a sequel to his short film Sad Santa, Glad Santa. (YouTube)

VIDEO: Santa contemplates a COVID-19 Christmas

B.C. filmmaker’s free film Sad Santa, Mad Santa, a play on Twas The Night Before Christmas

A Victoria filmmaker has been working with the ‘jolly old man’ himself to create a short film.

Michael Korican collaborated with Ol’ Saint Nick for 2020 Sad Santa, Mad Santa, the sequel to his short film Sad Santa, Glad Santa.

The 2020 version includes a rewritten version of Twas The Night Before Christmas, with Santa Claus ruminating about the pandemic in B.C. and how he can deliver Christmas this year.

The film is roughly two-and-a-half minutes long. Two versions – one spoken verse, one with guitar – are both available for free on YouTube.

Korican is the writer and director of several short films including Red Tape, Dust2dust and I Luv Spam. He operates Obscure Film Productions Inc. and has written, produced, directed, animated and edited more than 50 films.

READ ALSO: Christmas will be different even if Santa is ‘probably’ immune to COVID, says B.C. top doctor

