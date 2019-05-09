VIDEO: Takaya, the lone wolf that roams two B.C. islands, spotted on beach

Coastal wolf captured while trotting along beach by Vancouver Island tourism company

If you haven’t seen the sole coastal wolf that lives on Discovery and Chatham Islands on B.C.’s south coast, you can see it now.

Video was taken by SpringTide Whale Watching and Eco Tours on Sunday that captures the independent male wolf, Takaya, who has now lived independently between the two islands for seven years.

READ MORE: Discovery Island wolf continues to thrive

Takaya is said to be a senior wolf as the life expectancy for a male ranges from six to eight years. Coastal wolves survive off of crab and other marine life along the foreshore.

Visiting and overnighting is permitted but visitors are encouraged to avoid any interaction with the animal. In fact, the wolf is often quite elusive and not all visitors, or passersby (by boat) capture a glimpse of Takaya.

Exactly how he originally arrived is still unclear although it’s believe she toured, both swimming and walking, Vancouver Island and Gulf islands, until he settled there.

BC Parks has cameras set up around the islands – which sit just off the coast of Oak Bay – to supervise Takaya, with a data retrieval planned for this spring.

reporter@oakbaynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Baby talk is similar all over the world
Next story
BBC DJ fired after royal baby tweet with chimpanzee picture

Just Posted

Veterans celebrated at Vernon cinema

Okanagan Screen Arts Society will be holding a special event on May 13

Greater Vernon Chamber calls for ongoing milfoil control

The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce has begun voicing concern that federal… Continue reading

Vernon’s 19th annual Rust Remover a resounding success

Through their attendance at the event, 113 pilots received certification, valid for their biennial recurrency, as mandated by Transport Canada.

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Finally feels like summer

Sun and warm temperatures are expected through the weekend.

Armstrong volunteer fondly remembered

Dawn Jamieson, a 50-year resident of Armstrong, died May 3 at age 78

VIDEO: Ducks on the road? Waddle they do?

A mom and her five ducklings embark on a perilous journey to the Salmon Arm wharf

Nanaimo McDonald’s had not-so-McHappy Day after electrical fire

Fire late Tuesday night shut down south-end location Wednesday

B.C. sees boost in measles vaccines in first month of ‘catch-up’ immunization program

More than 3,800 doses of measles vaccinations were administered to B.C. children and youth in April

Straight Outta Rutland: UBC Okanagan adds Rutland bastketball star

Prabhtej Deol will join the Heat this upcoming season

International software company opens North American headquarters in Kelowna

IPMC Smart Technologies celebrated the grand opening of its new Landmark Centre office on May 8

Young entrepreneurs participate in start-up event

Summerland youths attend TechStars event in Kelowna

Summerland solar power project will provide electricity

Project will give Summerland Power the ability to generate 1,200 megawatts of electrical power

China holds appeal hearing for B.C. man sentenced to death

Former Abbotsford man Robert Schellenberg got death sentence after Canada arrested Huawei CFO

Employees recover after breathing fumes from package sent to offices of B.C. development

Hazmat experts on way to South Fraser Way offices after package causes symptoms in workers

Most Read