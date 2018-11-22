VIDEO: Tips to avoid overspending this holiday season

It’s easy to get swept up in the holiday spirit and find yourself in debt in the new year.

The holiday season comes every year and so too the warnings of overspending, but the consequences of a financial hangover this year are growing compared with just a few years ago.

READ MORE: ‘Bait and switch’ warning ahead of Black Friday, Cyber Monday

As the Bank of Canada continues to raise its key interest rate target, the cost to borrow using variable-rate loans like home-equity lines of credit has climbed higher and is expected to continue to rise next year.

TD Canada Trust’s Jennifer Auld shares things to consider when managing your holiday spending.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Koi-munching otter avoids trap in Vancouver Chinese garden

Just Posted

Vernon Montessori program seeks room to grow

Silver Star Elementary Montessori program hopes to expand to kindergarten, Grade 7

Vernon committee looks to tackle school bus issues

A transportation committee began to take root at the Nov. 21 School District 22 meeting

Pressure builds for B.C. to recognize physicians assistants

“We can make a difference and I think we’re being overlooked.”

PHOTOS: Lake Country’s George Elliot Coyotes capture B.C. volleyball berth

Coyotes and Lake Country fans travel to Coldstream and knock out the host Kalamalka Lakers

Armstrong reminds residents of snow removal policy

City asks for vehicles to be cleared from streets when snow removal commences

Your morning news in 90: Nov. 22, 2018

Tune in for 90 seconds to get the top headlines for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

B.C. legislature speaker suggested friend be sergeant-at-arms

House leaders told him ‘no,’ ended meeting, Mary Polak says

Why you should vote for proportional representation — and why you shouldn’t

Vancouver Island MLAs offer answers to electoral reform questions

Snow coming to Coquihalla between Merritt and Hope

Drivers are advised to prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions

Family of girl who accused two B.C. cops of sex assault speaks out: report

Const. Jordan Long and Const. Mark Simms are facing an appeal in Cuba after their acquittal

‘We will fight’ in court if back-to-work legislation passes, postal union warns

Liberals have brought in legislation to force an end to rotating strikes by Canada Post workers

Morneau hopes new NAFTA deal signed next week, stresses tariff issue is separate

Finance Minister Bill Morneau says Canada is working with the U.S. to solve the tit-for-tat tariff dispute.

B.C. electoral reform option designed by University of Alberta student

“That to me was a significant problem. Regardless of where someone lives, their vote should matter,” Sean Graham said from Edmonton.

‘I’m pretty pumped:’ On-ice reunion for injured Humboldt Broncos

The weekend will also include dropping the puck at an NHL Colorado Avalanche game as well as attending an NFL game with the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

Most Read