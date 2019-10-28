Twiggy the waterskiing squirrel is coming to Vancouver in 2020. (Twiggy Inc)

VIDEO: Twiggy the waterskiing squirrel to come to Vancouver boat show

Twiggy, along with her trusty lifeguard Rusty, will be performing a variety of tricks daily

Have you ever wanted to see a squirrel water ski?

Well, now you can! Twiggy, the famous waterskiing squirrel is coming to the 58th annual Vancouver International Boat Show.

Twiggy, along with her trusty lifeguard Rusty, will be performing a variety of tricks daily at the show which runs from Feb. 5-9, 2020.

The current Twiggy is the fourth of her name and is headed out on the 40th anniversary tour. The first Twiggy was rescued in 1978 after she was blown out of her nest by a hurricane in Florida.

View this post on Instagram

Our FAVORITE @rammounts goodies! These are honestly some of my favorite mounts we have EVER used! They are durable and high quality, a MUST around squirrels 🐿🐏 . . First shot is using their RAM Tough-Pole 22" Action Camera Mount with Medium RAM Tough-Claw . . Second shot is using their Ram Twist Lock Suction Cup Mount with Universal Camera Adapter . . #rescuesquirrels #cutesquirrel #squirrelsofig #squirrel🐿 #squirrellife #rescuesquirrel #squirrelsofinstagram #squirrelgirl #squirrelsquad #squirrelstagram #theinternetneedsmoresquirrels#nutsaboutsquirrels #wildliferehabilitation #lovelandco #lovelandcolorado #loveland #colorado #rammounts #builtforyourlifestyle #twiggystribe #squirrelsgottaeat

A post shared by TWIGGY: Water Skiing Squirrel (@twiggysinc) on

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Morning Start: Did you know selfies are deadlier than sharks?

Just Posted

Monashee pushes for City of Vernon to commit to clean shorelines

Health collective to ask council to become designated community in Great Canadian Shoreline Cleanup

ReStore cuts ribbon on Vernon store

Habitat for Humanity’s used home and garden store opens doors to public

Vernon students to remember local soldiers

Annual No Stone Left Alone ceremony set for Friday, Nov. 1, 10:30 a.m., Pleasant Valley Cemetery

Downtown Vernon Treat Trail ready for trick-or-treaters

Popular event sees downtown businesses handing out goodies from 3-5 p.m. Thursday

Okanagan College extends president’s contract for two more years

Jim Hamilton will remain the Okanagan College president until 2021 when he plans to retire

VIDEO: Twiggy the waterskiing squirrel to come to Vancouver boat show

Twiggy, along with her trusty lifeguard Rusty, will be performing a variety of tricks daily

California wildfires erupt in LA, burn in wine country

Nearly 200,000 people under evacuation orders after fire that broke out last week in Sonoma County

Secondary home rules are killing family farms, B.C. protesters say

B.C. Liberals demand changes to NDP agriculture restrictions

Vancouver cemetery to allow strangers to share graves

Practice would start in 2020

Mushroom poisoning on the rise, warns BC Centre for Disease Control

Poison Control received 201 calls so far in 2019

LETTER: Donors to Summerland Centre Stage Theatre must be recognized

Donor plaques are missing from theatre lobby

Weather balloon from California rescued near Campbell River

Search led rescuers to remote wilderness on Quadra Island

B.C. family rescues beaver trapped in a hole

Other hikers had been offering sticks to the beaver in an attempt to coax it out

Son found not criminally responsible in death of mother on Salt Spring Island

Martin Galen Vandenberg stated voices told him to kill her or unspeakable acts would occur

Most Read