Voting closes Dec. 15 for the People’s Choice award in the Amateur Photographer of the Year contest

Sylvia Motala of Whitehorse was the 2018 People’s Choice Award winner for her photo May Silence Make You Strong, captured in Atlin, B.C. (Sylvia Motala)

Cast your vote for the 2019 People’s Choice Photo Award this month.

More than 25,000 photos across Western Canada were submitted for the 2019 Amateur Photographer of the Year contest.

Amateur photographers shared family adventures, landscapes, wildlife, portraits, local gems and more.

You can vote once per hour, per day, and one lucky voter will win a $250 London Drugs gift card.

The last day to vote is Dec. 15 at midnight.

