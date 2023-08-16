‘Vote Sproat!’: Vancouver Island lake basking in vote declaring it best in B.C.

It’s official—Sproat Lake is the best lake in the province.

That’s according to a recent CBC competition, which saw online voters spend two weeks whittling down a list of B.C. lakes to determine the best in the province. After more than 100,000 votes were cast, the final came down to Sproat Lake against Shuswap Lake in the province’s southern interior.

Sproat Lake emerged the winner, by just 120 votes.

Sproat Lake is a 37-square-kilometre lake just west of Port Alberni on Vancouver Island. It is made up of four “arms” and has three provincial parks on its shores (Sproat Lake Provincial Park, Taylor Arm Provincial Park and Fossli Provincial Park), along with a number of lakeside residences. It is also the current home of the Martin Mars water bombers, known around the province for their firefighting capabilities.

Formerly known by its Nuu-chah-nulth name of “Kleecoot” (meaning “wide open”) Sproat Lake was re-named in 1864 after Gilbert Sproat, a government agent who helped to establish the first sawmill in Port Alberni. The lake is located on the territories of the Hupacasath and Tseshaht First Nations.

READ MORE: Name change pondered for Sproat Lake in spirit of reconciliation

Justin McElroy, a municipal affairs reporter for CBC Vancouver, organized the bracket for B.C.’s best lake. He has put together a number of other brackets for CBC, including “B.C.’s Best Roadside Attraction” (the winner was Goats on the Roof in Coombs) and “B.C.’s Best Small Town” (the winner was Kimberley, B.C.)

For McElroy, the brackets started out as a personal project, bolstered by his Twitter account.