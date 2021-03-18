Chris Philpot wowed many with his speed-flying video over Skaha Lake in Penticton. (Chris Philpot / Instagram)

WATCH: Man speed-flies over South Okanagan lake in stunning video

Chris Philpot, 30, speed-flies every chance he gets since moving to the Okanagan

An Okanagan speed-flying pilot wowed locals when he shared a video of himself soaring through the skies over Skaha Lake in Penticton.

Chris Philpot, 30, has been living in the Okanagan for about two years and speed-flying everyday the conditions will allow him.

Speed-flying is an advanced discipline of paragliding that uses a smaller than normal, high-performance paraglider. The small wings allow fliers to descend faster and have more control to perform tricks like barrel rolls, explained Philpot.

Philpot said he can reach speeds of up to 90km/h while speed-flying.

Philpot, originally from the U.K., has been involved in extreme sports like skydiving and bungee jumping for over 10 years. But now he says speed-flying is how he gets most of his thrills.

Check out the video below:

For more speed-flying videos in the Okanagan and throughout B.C., you can follow Philpot on Instagram @chrisphilpot_ and TikTok @speedfly_adventure.

Sports

