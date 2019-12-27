A midnight photo on Christmas Day shows thousands of dead fish by White Rock’s pier. (Contributed photo)

VIDEO: ‘Millions’ of shimmery fish in White Rock waters captivate

Daytime and nighttime photos show stark contrast in Christmas Day frenzy

A frenzy of fish captured people’s attention on White Rock’s waterfront Christmas Day – and much later into the evening.

The small swimmers – either Pacific herring or anchovy – have drawn dozens of seals and sea lions to Semiahmoo Bay in recent weeks, to dine on the shimmery creatures.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Seals and gulls swarm White Rock for fish-feeding frenzy

But while daytime photos and video submitted to Peace Arch News from Christmas Day show a flurry of activity as the fish circled and writhed through the waters, photos from around midnight depict a stark contrast; all of dead fish.

“Millions of fish on the White Rock beach at midnight at low tide last night,” writes Su Gu in a morning email to PAN Dec. 26.

“Never seen anything like this here.”

PAN has asked Fisheries and Oceans Canada for more information on the phenomenon.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

‘Millions’ of tiny fish were in Semiahmoo Bay on Christmas Day. (Christy Fox photo)

Previous story
QUIZ: How much do you know about the news of 2019?

Just Posted

Rollover on highway between Vernon and Kelowna

Northbound lanes may be impacted as emergency crews are on scene

Skiers celebrate new snow on Okanagan mountains

Big White Ski Resort saw 19 cm of snow in the last 12 hours

Year in Review: February’s top stories

As we near 2020, we’re looking back at the stories that captured… Continue reading

UPDATE: Bulldog returned safe to Vernon owner

Lars returned after reward upped to $700

Year in Review: Top stories from January

As we near 2020, we’re looking back at the stories that captured… Continue reading

Fashion Fridays: A special gift for Amma

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

MITCHELL’S MUSINGS: Cheating beats climate change for top honours

Step aside Greta, Trump deserves top spot in story of the year

VIDEO: ‘Millions’ of shimmery fish in White Rock waters captivate

Daytime and nighttime photos show stark contrast in Christmas Day frenzy

QUIZ: How much do you know about the news of 2019?

A lot of news happened here in B.C., across the country and around the world this past year

26% of young Canadians say they’ve driven while high: CAA survey

While most young people know its important to not drink and drive, less feel the same about cannabis

Concrete plant on fire in West Kelowna

Firefighters are using a ladder truck to fight the fire from above

VIDEO: New Year’s resolutions help plot path to improving your financial health in 2020

Just resolving to spend less won’t cut it, one expert says

Liberals face challenge to climate, economic policies early in 2020

Frontier mine’s approval will be contingent on determining how it fits into the ‘net zero by 2050’ goal

Parks Canada warns of considerable avalanche risk in B.C. and Alberta

Parks Canada says the danger rating forecast is considerable to moderate for Banff, Yoho and Kootenay national parks

Most Read