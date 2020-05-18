Kids play with the bubbles overflowing from the fountain at Polson Park Monday, May 18. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

WATCH: North Okanagan fountain vandalized with dish soap

Long-standing prank bubbles over at Polson Park fountain

A long-standing prank resurfaced at Vernon’s Polson Park fountain Monday.

Bubbles were pouring out of the landmark on the corner of 25th Avenue and Highway 97 at the bottom of hospital hill.

But no one seemed to mind, especially the little ones.

Kids were playing in the mountains of bubbles, while their parents took photos and beamed from ear to ear.

It’s suspected at least three bottles of dish soap were used in the fountain, as three lids were left scattered beside it.

This isn’t the first time the fountain has fallen victim to the prank. It is almost an annual tradition that someone pours dish soap in the fountain.

