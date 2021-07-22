12-year-old Maximo (Max) Teipel of Kelowna performs outside of the Ogopogo Giftland shop, located at the corner of Bernard Avenue and Water Street, on July 16. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)

WATCH: Young Kelowna busker serenades Bernard Avenue

It was 12-year-old Maximo (Max) Teipel’s second time busking

If you were roaming around Bernard Avenue Friday evening (July 16), there’s a good chance you heard Kelowna’s Maximo (Max) Teipel singing his heart out.

It was the 12-year-old’s second time busking. He spent an hour performing outside of the Ogopogo Giftland shop, located at the corner of Bernard Avenue and Water Street, after recently receiving his busking license from the Kelowna Buskers Program.

Accompanied by his mom, Lissie, Max serenaded crowds with a number of classic hits, from Rick Astley’s Never Gonna Give You Up to Hotel California by the Eagles and Just Dance by David Bowie.

For the past three years, Max has been taking vocal lessons at Wentworth Music. In the past, he’s participated in the Penticton’s Fresh BC Talent show, and is one of the acts for the program’s summer series live performances at the Blenz Coffee in Penticton.

His mom said that he hopes to make a career out of performing someday.

READ MORE: Curtains rise for Kelowna Actors Studio this fall

