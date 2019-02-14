When creativity snowballs: Check out these weird winter wonders

Much of the country is dealing with snow, even southern B.C., but that hasn’t limited the creativity of Canadians. We’ve collected a few of our favourites works by backyard snow sculptors from across the nation: from traditional snowmen to animals, all of them just chilling in the wintery weather.

One happy looking snowpig! One of Kelowna’s own naked snow people A snowbear, just chilling by the bay A pair of snowcats Look at those abs! Snowman drowning in the lake