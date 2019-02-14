When creativity snowballs: Check out these weird winter wonders

Much of the country is dealing with snow, even southern B.C., but that hasn’t limited the creativity of Canadians. We’ve collected a few of our favourites works by backyard snow sculptors from across the nation: from traditional snowmen to animals, all of them just chilling in the wintery weather.

One happy looking snowpig!
One of Kelowna’s own naked snow people
A snowbear, just chilling by the bay
A pair of snowcats
Look at those abs!
Snowman drowning in the lake

Previous story
More than 1.6 million singles in B.C. this Valentine’s Day

Just Posted

Illegal left turns a concern for RCMP

Drivers attempting to turn left on a double yellow line could face ticket, warning

Police thank public for help in Vernon incident where child allegedly grabbed

Good Samaritans who helped girls in alleged arm-grabbing incident have been located and have spoken to police

Visually-impaired Lumby skier pumped for Canada Winter Games

Logan Leach, 16, visually impaired, will compete at Canada Winter Games in Para-Alpine Skiing

‘Everybody’s drowning right now’: B.C. fruit industry struggling

Increase to miminum wage and adjustments to piece rates could affect seasonal workers

Search crews warn snowmobilers not to do ‘something stupid’ Family Day weekend

Lack of preparation and ‘poor-decision making’ contribute to the high number of rescue calls

International talent gets jazzy in Vernon

Jazz Club presents Morena/Burrows Quartet Feb. 23

Antique store wants to return Canadian WW1 veteran’s letter to family

The letter was found in a box in the Prairie Pickers Café in Steinbach, Man

Family Day move restricts B.C. residents from booking into B.C. ski resort

The holiday, that now aligns with the U.S., Alberta and Ontario is keeping B.C. residents out of accommodation

Five years ago, homeless man ‘had everything’

Shuswap man talks about need to remember homeless people had better lives

Pence urges Europe to quit Iran deal

Pence accuses Europe of trying to bust U.S. sanctions against Iran

Man caught in fatal avalanche ID’ed as Alberta man in his 20s

Outdoor guides warn against high winds in the mountains Family Day weekend

Back country adventure near Big White takes scary turn

“Search crews lit a fire and remained with the subject until first light this morning.”

Kamloops teens charged with plotting to attack school

A boy and a girl, are accused of conspiring to attack administrators, teachers and students at the school

Why cancer is deadlier than fire for firefighters

The silent threat that is killing firefighters and how the profession is fighting back

Most Read