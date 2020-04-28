aThe Vancouver Whitecaps had sold more than 57,000 masks as of Monday morning with all net proceeds going to help the financially troubled Vancouver Aquarium. Whitecaps goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau and his dog Diego are seen in an undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Vancouver Whitecaps

Whitecaps’ sale of face masks to boost Vancouver Aquarium going gangbusters

The aquarium, a not-for-profit operation, closed March 17 because of the pandemic

The Vancouver Whitecaps had sold more than 65,000 face masks as of 5 p.m. ET Monday with all net proceeds going to help the financially troubled Vancouver Aquarium.

The MLS team said it had sold more than $1 million worth of masks since the two groups announced the fundraising campaign on Friday. Masks have been sold in every province and two of three territories in Canada as well as Austria, France, Japan, the Netherlands, Portugal, the United Kingdom and the U.S.

The aquarium store website crashed temporarily Saturday and Sunday morning due to volume.

Alliance Mercantile/Boardroom Clothing, which is making the masks, says the demand has allowed them to keep their staff while some of their suppliers are bringing staff back, according to the Whitecaps.

READ MORE: Vancouver Aquarium, at risk of permanently closing, raises $600K in donations

The aquarium, a not-for-profit operation, closed March 17 because of the pandemic and is struggling to survive with more than 60 per cent of its staff temporarily laid off.

“Every dollar matters now,” Lasse Gustavsson, president and CEO of the Ocean Wise Conservation Association which operates the aquarium, said Friday. ”We’re months away from bankruptcy and we need $1 million at least a month.”

The masks sport designs drawing inspiration from the Whitecaps crest and the aquarium itself.

The face masks are available on the websites of the Vancouver Aquarium (www.vanaquashop.org) and the Whitecaps (www.whitecapsfc.com).

VIDEO: Penguins roam empty halls of Vancouver Aquarium

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusVancouver AquariumVancouver Whitecaps

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Black Press Media winners shine at B.C. and Yukon journalism awards

Just Posted

COVID-19 leaves B.C. residents struggling to cope

Demand for mental health information and resources soars

Vernon art gallery creates online connection

Latest in UBCO lecture series with Andreas Rutkauskas

City approves $225K to beef up parking meters in Vernon

350 paid parking meters are currently unusable after targeted by thieves

COVID-19: Paid parking not enforced in Vernon for 2 more weeks at least

In response to the novel coronavirus, free metered parking extended for now

COVID-19: North Okanagan businesses get a boost

Community Futures provides emergency loans

WATCH: Lake Country boy receives special parade from regional district

The regional district hosted a parade of garbage trucks for a young resident

Princeton RCMP track down border crosser under Quarantine Act

A man who crossed the Canada-U.S. border at Blaine, Wash., was intercepted… Continue reading

Local restaurants feel squeezed by delivery apps’ commission fees

Delivery platforms can take up to 30 per cent commission

Canadian doctors say they see little progress on improving PPE supply: survey

42 per cent had seen no change in the supply of gear such as masks and face shields in the last month,

Unisus School adapts to online learning during COVID-19 pandemic

Students from international school in Summerland now at home in countries around the world

Sign threatening to shoot car salesman at Okanagan golf course censored

RCMP spoke with manager/owner who confirmed they would remove part of the sign that said “shot”

Thousands of South Okanagan residents without power

Windstorm causing damage, alarms around South Okanagan

PHOTOS: B.C. nurse and doctor marry early ‘just in case’ amid COVID pandemic

The Hogarths had a socially distant April wedding, now work on COVID-19 frontlines as man and wife

Whitecaps’ sale of face masks to boost Vancouver Aquarium going gangbusters

The aquarium, a not-for-profit operation, closed March 17 because of the pandemic

Most Read