When it came to picking the next Mayor of Fernie, Cowboy was a little more hesitant. He chose Mary Giuliano’s hay bale first before moving onto Ange Qualizza’s. Kimberley Vlasic/The Free Press

Yay or neigh? Cowboy the miniature horse predicts B.C. city’s next mayor

Cowboy the miniature horse chooses the next mayors of Fernie and Sparwood (and gets to munch on a whole lot of hay)

A miniature horse named Cowboy has cast his predictions for the 2018 Municipal Election.

The Free Press enlisted the help of the Fernie Therapeutic Horse and Pony Club as Elk Valley residents prepare to head to the polls on October 20.

With Elkford Mayor Dean McKerracher acclaimed, that leaves just Fernie and Sparwood to be decided with three mayoral candidates in each municipality.

In the Sparwood mayoral race are Joanne Wilton, David Wilks and Joyce Kutzner.

Incumbent Fernie Mayor Mary Giuliano is vying for re-election and she is up against Councillor Ange Qualizza and newcomer Sharon Switzer.

When it came to choosing the next leader of Sparwood, Cowboy made a beeline for the pile of treats beneath Kutzner’s photo and she was declared the winner.

The horse was slower to pick his City of Fernie candidate and needed some encouragement from the club’s vice-president Aaron Levesque.

Ambling over to the hay bales, Cowboy started eating from Giuliano’s hay bale before moving on to Qualizza’s.

Unable to make a clear choice, he was left to enjoy the remainder of the treats with his fellow miniature horses.

Watch the live stream here.

On Saturday, October 20, the polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. in Fernie, Sparwood and Elkford. There are also advance voting opportunities in each municipality.

Click here to find out how and where to vote.

 

Cowboy devours the treats below Ange Qualizza’s hay bale. Kimberley Vlasic/The Free Press

Previous story
B.C. couple capture horrific maternity photos inspired by Alien scene

Just Posted

Vernon Ski Club unveils new coach

Head coach. Program Director. U14 Lead Coach.

Vernon RCMP impound truck going 55 km/h over limit

The vehicle was observed travelling north bound at allegedly 155 km in a 100 km speed zone.

GoFundMe launched after Vernon woman loses all in fire

Lynn Retzer’s Louie’s Lane home and shop, off Westside Road in Vernon, lost in Wednesday night fire

Vernon RCMP launch Safe Place program

The Safe Place program offers the LGBTQ2S+ community shelter if they are feeling unsafe

Vernon School District trustee hopefuls face off in public forum

Nine Vernon candidates, three Lumby area seek spot on board

VIDEO: Drag story time a hit at B.C. childcare centre

Nelson’s Kootenay Kids invited a local performer to read to its kids

Vernon’s Kitzman makes the grade

On B.C. Football Conference Defensive All-Star team

Alberta government says it would front $700M for Calgary Olympics

A draft plan for Calgary to potentially host the 2026 Games pegs the cost at $5.2 billion

Judge says it’s up to B.C. government to fund translator for murdered teen’s mom

The mother of a 13-year-old girl found murdered in a park in Burnaby, B.C., has requested a Mandarin translator

Bench made out of hockey sticks honours Humboldt Broncos at B.C. rink

Former NHLers, hockey moms, and local firms created the memorial.

Fashion Fridays: Kim’s favourite fall things

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Fire destroys South Okanagan home

Crews responded to the blaze at about 10 p.m. on Oct. 11

Speed limit hikes caused more fatalities on B.C. highways: Study

A new study from UBC says the increased rural highway speed limits in British Columbia led to more deaths on our roads.

North Okanagan dance party hosted by Kindale

Annual event of the Kindale Developmental Association set for Oct. 23 at Vernon’s Village Green Hotel

Most Read