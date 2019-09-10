Your morning start: Okanagan is getting EBus

Your morning start that gives you all-you-need-to-know in the Okanagan

It’s time to dust off your umbrella, the interior is in for a mostly rainy week.

Fun Fact of the day:

The ill-fated RMS Titanic only had three functioning smokestacks.

Out of the luxury liner’s four smokestacks, only three were actually connected to the boiler room exhaust.

As liners of the steam era became larger, more boilers were used and more funnels were needed.

Eventually, the number of funnels became symbolic of speed, safety, and power. On this premise shipping companies sometimes added false funnels.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

In Salmon Arm:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Kelowna:

In case you missed it (ICYMI):

Alberta-based Ebus expects to begin daily bus trips in October connecting the Shuswap to Kamloops, Kelowna and the Lower Mainland.

Video of the day:

Take a good look at the most complex eyes in the animal kingdom, the fascinating peepers of the Mantis Shrimp! Mounted on mobile stalks, each eye can move independently of each other. The shrimps eyes have between 12-16 types of photoreceptor cells ⁠— humans have just 3.

READ MORE: Salmon Arm chosen for Rogers Hometown Hockey tour in 2020

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. artist tours U.S. with stitched Trump quotes
Next story
Micro moon rises for Friday the 13th

Just Posted

Street population keeping Vernon bylaw busy

Meanwhile RCMP is getting creative with its approach

Vernon Gallery presents Spontaneous Combustion

Duel exhibit explodes at Gallery Vertigo

Have you seen this Vernon man?

Vernon RCMP seek the public’s help in locating missing 55 year old

Vernon art show supports Archway

The Fig hosts evening of music and art in support of domestic peace

COLUMN:MITCHELL’S MUSINGS: Counting calories and number of drinks too

Columnist not a fan of “do-gooders to help us from ourselves”

VIDEO: Power outage sparked for Vernon residents

Watch the sparks fly from power pole transformer

Summerland Chamber asks for city name

Change in designation seen as advantage in attracting investment

Micro moon rises for Friday the 13th

The next year the Harvest Moon will light up a Friday the 13th night is in 2049

Festivalgoers to forage for fungi in the Shuswap

Fungi Festival runs Sept. 27 to 29, with events centered at the legion hall

Penticton senior accused of attempted murder in alleged stabbing

A 77-year-old Penticton man was arrested and charged last week

Trudeau to officially call federal election on Wednesday

PM scheduled to visit Rideau Hall and ask the governor general to dissolve Parliament

Professional tracker, bloodhounds brought in to search for lost dog in Princeton

Mordy, a Labradoodle from Abbotsford, who has been missing in the area since Aug. 26.

Swoop plane makes emergency landing after hitting flock of birds in Abbotsford

737 aircraft reportedly hit flock of birds, more updates coming

Repair work approved for Summerland park and trail

Contracts awarded to restore and enhance areas damaged by flooding in 2017 and 2018

Most Read