Happy Birthday, Prince Harry!

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, turns 38 years old today. Here are five fun facts about the royal family member.

1. He received his own Coat of Arms when he turned 18.

2. Prince Harry is the first of the royal family to have been in active combat since his uncle, Prince Andrew.

3. He met his wife, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, on a blind date.

4. The couple stepped back from their royal duties.

5. Prince Harry was inspired to create The Invictus Games after watching the U.S. Warrior Games.

Happy Birthday, Prince Harry!

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Royal family

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Pope Francis Says Religion Can’t Justify the ‘Evil’ of War

Just Posted

Accelerate Okanagan is inviting companies to take part in its workforce insights salary and compensation study starting Tuesday, Sept, 13, 2022. (Submitted photo)
Okanagan salaries reveiwed in study

The Kalavista Boat Launch in the District of Coldstream will be closed as of Sept. 13, 2021 until March 31, 2022. (Morning Star file)
Coldstream boat launch closed for upgrade

A job action by transit workers in Vernon and Salmon Arm will see drivers forego wearing their uniforms while handing out pamphlets. (File photo)
Salmon Arm, Vernon transit workers’ job action won’t affect riders, for now

Sun Valley Cruisers Car Club members (and their wheels) Wayne Klippert (from left), John Shomody, Don Leveille and Michael Mack present $2,000 to North Okanagan Hospice Society financial officer Jen Pace (second from left) and executive director Lisa Matthews (second from right). (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Vernon car club rolls into hospice with donation