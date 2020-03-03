(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico, Black Press Media)

Morning Start: Bananas are berries, but Strawberries aren’t?

Your morning start for Tuesday, March 3, 2020.

Days seem to be getting longer and we’re completely ok with that.

Fun Fact of the day:

If you thought berries only included fruits that end with or involve the word ‘berry’ in their name, you thought wrong.

According to botanists, true berries are simple fruits that stem from a single flower with a single ovary and typically have several seeds. The berry family includes pineapples, kiwis, pomegranates and, you guessed it, bananas. Strawberries, on the other hand, stem from a single flower with more than one ovary, which makes them an aggregate fruits, along with raspberries and blackberries.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

Spring has sprung…

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In case you missed it:

A Surrey man accused of murdering his partner in West Kelowna in 2018 was confused and tired as officers told him what he was being arrested for, the court heard Monday (March 2).

Video of the day:

A beautful sight to see!

Most Read