(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Black Press Media)

Morning Start: Bob Dylan’s ode to JFK

Your morning start Friday, March 27

If you’re looking for a good way to waste some time this weekend, Bob Dylan has released a new 17-minute track about the assassination of John Fitzgerald Kennedy (JFK).

Fun Fact of the day:

Murder Most Foul is Dylan’s first original song in almost 10 years. The track was released at 12 a.m. Friday morning, though Dylan said that the song was recorded a while back.

A Pulitzer and Nobel Prize winner, Dylan’s ode to JFK comes in as one of his longest song ever recorded at 16 minutes and 57 seconds. Acknowledging the November 1963 assassination, the song goes on to include references to the Beatles, Nightmare on Elm Street and Lady MacBeth.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In case you missed it:

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been one of the latest world politicians to test positive for COVID-19.

Read more here.

Video of the day:

READ MORE: Kelowna West MLA confident in Interior Health during COVID-19 pandemic

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Environment Canada weather

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Should non-violent offenders be released from prison to avoid COVID-19 spread?

Just Posted

Coldstream leaf drop-off cancelled due to COVID-19

RDNO diversion and disposal facilities still open; public asked to visit only when necessary

Pop-up shop hosts virtual reading series with Okanagan writers

Webinar series to donate portion of the proceeds to local arts non-profits

Vernon grants up for grabs

Organizations that contribute to the general interest and advantage of the city can apply

Dancing through the pandemic: Dan’s top 10 songs to listen to in isolation

10 feel good-songs that are sure to lift your spirits during COVID-19

Vernon Museum prepares to isolate and create

New program being launched amid closure

Morning Start: Bob Dylan’s ode to JFK

Your morning start Friday, March 27

Mitchell’s Musings: Priorities come into focus as crisis continues

What can you say about the coronavirus that hasn’t been said 24-7… Continue reading

BC Farmers Markets move to online platform amid COVID-19 concerns

The B.C. government is providing $55,000 to help cover fees associated with the online transition

Letter: Sustainable and equitable world needed to survive virus and its aftermath

Writer says now is time to find a way to carry on that is not dependant on growth

Over 50 Penticton cab drivers walk off the job amid COVID-19 concern

Local taxi companies have cut operating hours as drivers refuse to work due to COVID-19

RCMP seize drugs for second time in two months from Kelowna home

Police also found cash and stolen property at the residence

Okanagan MLA confident in Interior Health during COVID-19 pandemic

Kelowna West MLA Ben Stewart said to have trust in the province’s health experts

Trudeau announces 75% wage subsidy for small businesses amid COVID-19

This is up from the previously announced 10 per cent wage subsidy

Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate target to 0.25%

Bank governor Stephen Poloz said the goal of the decision Friday is to restore market functioning

Most Read