Morning Start: Bob Dylan’s ode to JFK

If you’re looking for a good way to waste some time this weekend, Bob Dylan has released a new 17-minute track about the assassination of John Fitzgerald Kennedy (JFK).

Murder Most Foul is Dylan’s first original song in almost 10 years. The track was released at 12 a.m. Friday morning, though Dylan said that the song was recorded a while back.

Bob Dylan surprise-released his first original song in eight years. Hear the dizzying 17-minute song "Murder Most Foul" https://t.co/d86ee1Kp97 pic.twitter.com/1CHqqZNDsY — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) March 27, 2020

A Pulitzer and Nobel Prize winner, Dylan’s ode to JFK comes in as one of his longest song ever recorded at 16 minutes and 57 seconds. Acknowledging the November 1963 assassination, the song goes on to include references to the Beatles, Nightmare on Elm Street and Lady MacBeth.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been one of the latest world politicians to test positive for COVID-19.

Environment Canada weather