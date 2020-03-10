(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Black Press Media)

Morning Start: Weird dream? Blame the super moon

Your morning start for Tuesday, March 10, 2020

It’s 8 a.m. — you walk into the office expressing your lack of sleep last night was due to the spring equinox super moon, your work colleagues aren’t convinced, but science has your back.

Fun Fact of the day:

Weird dream? Blame the super moon.

Research has proven that people are more likely to have bizarre dreams during a full moon, but the content of our dreams doesn’t vary with the season or days of the week, it has more to do with the brightness and gravitational pull of the moon. Scientists around the world have come to the conclusion that the production of the sleep-inducing hormone melatonin is altered during a full moon leading to the higher disturbance of our dreams. The theory was tested by seeing how the earth’s magnetic field affects the pineal gland of a rat.

The theory was later tested on humans and findings suggested that electromagnetic changes caused by a full moon do, in fact, alter the amounts of melatonin absorbed by the human pineal gland. For those whose forte isn’t biology, the pineal gland, which in many ancient texts is regarded as the “third eye,” is scientifically known as the body’s master gland that pumps melatonin into the body.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

Describe the weather in one word: Bipolar.

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In case you missed it:

Toilet paper is being picked off shelves faster than stores can order it. Several Okanagan grocery stores have seen their shelves wiped bare of the paper product. Read more here.

Video of the day:

If this is you in most social situations, raise your hand.

Morning Start: Weird dream? Blame the super moon

Your morning start for Tuesday, March 10, 2020

Most Read