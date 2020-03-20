Morning Start: Who was the last PM to invoke the Emergencies Act?

Earlier this week Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his government was weighing the idea of passing the federal Emergencies Act in response to COVID-19.

Who was the last Prime Minister to make use of this rarely used tool that grants “extraordinary powers” to the government in times of crisis? None other than his father, Pierre Trudeau, in 1970.

Of course, back then it was referred to as the War Measures Act. The Emergencies Act has not been invoked since it replaced the War Measures Act in 1988.

Prior to that the War Measures Act was only used three times: once during the First World War, again during the Second World War and a third time during the 1970 October Crisis.

The October Crisis began with the kidnapping of British trade commissioner James Cross in Montreal on Oct. 5, 1970. The kidnapping was executed by members of the FLQ Party in Quebec. Another Canadian official, immigration and labour minister Pierre Laporte, was later kidnapped and killed.

Trudeau’s government invoked the War Measures Act on Oct. 16, and effectively outlawed being a member of the FLQ.

Spring has officially arrived, and it’s brought sunny skies throughout the region this Friday.

