During the COVID-19 pandemic, nurses, doctors and other health care professionals have been working long and hard to treat patients. (Black Press file photo)

QUIZ: A salute to health care workers

How much do you know about doctors, nurses and medicine? Put your knowledge to the test.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, doctors, nurses and other health care providers have been working hard to treat patients and keep us safe.

In honour of these dedicated professionals, here’s a short quiz about doctors, nurses and medicine.

This quiz is based on the history and practice of medicine, not fictionalized accounts. The hours spent watching Grey’s Anatomy or General Hospital or reruns of M*A*S*H* won’t help you ace this quiz.

Take a few minutes to test your knowledge of the medical profession.

Then, take some time to thank a health care provider.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: Meet the Simpsons

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Are you ready for spring?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Are you feeling unlucky?

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ContestsHealth

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19: B.C. records four new deaths as hospitalizations dip below 100

Just Posted

Bush fire doused near Priest Valley Arena in Vernon

Reports of a structure fire came in around 9:30 p.m. Saturday night

COVID-19: Armstrong mask-maker puts out call for spare elastics

Fiona Montgomery is making free masks for whoever needs them amid COVID-19

Power out for North Okanagan residents

More than 4,000 BC Hydro customers in the region are without power as of 4 p.m. Saturday

B.C.’s COVID-19 death toll reaches 100; 95 new cases with nearly half from prison outbreak

Roughly 811 people are currently fighting the contagious respiratory illness in B.C.

LETTER: Not everyone has access to online pandemic updates

Vernon senior says access to a variety of media is essential, lambasts those who call COVID-19 ‘a hoax’

QUIZ: A salute to health care workers

How much do you know about doctors, nurses and medicine? Put your knowledge to the test.

Plan in the works for safe re-opening of B.C. restaurants amid COVID-19: BCRFA

Group of restaurateurs from around B.C. to show preliminary plan to health officials

Trans Mountain, LNG Canada say they are on track despite pandemic

Some have mused that the oil price plunge signalled the beginning of the end for oil

Nova Scotia mass murder shows the public threat of domestic violence, say experts

The agency recorded 945 intimate partner homicides between 2008 and 2018

QUIZ: A salute to health care workers

How much do you know about doctors, nurses and medicine? Put your knowledge to the test.

Sir Thomas Shaughnessy played role in founding of Summerland

George Barclay’s Trout Creek Ranch was purchased in early 1900s

Princeton Summerland Road re-opens after landslide

Section of KVR trail is destroyed

COVID-19: Ottawa announces $62.5 million for country’s fish and seafood sector

Fish and seafood are among the country’s top food exports and the industry employs roughly 72,000 people

Stronger, more modern B.C. legal system to emerge from COVID pandemic: minister

The groups will address B.C.’s immediate and long-term needs within the justice system

Most Read