Chief Public Health Officer of Canada Dr. Theresa Tam is seen via videoconference as Minister of Health Jean-Yves Duclos looks on during a news conference on the COVID-19 pandemic and the omicron variant, in Ottawa, on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. Tam says increased COVID-19 transmission is “not unexpected” as public health measures are lifted and cases pick up internationally. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Tam expects ‘spring blip’ in COVID-19 cases

Dr. Theresa Tam expects a rise in COVID cases as restrictions lift

Canada’s top public health officials have suggested the country is unlikely to be caught up in the new wave of COVID-19 cases around the world, but could instead see a “blip” this spring. Dr. Theresa Tam expects a rise in COVID-19 cases as public health measures are lifted in Canada, but says the number of cases with severe outcomes should be manageable.

