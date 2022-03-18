The Scoop: News that made headlines this week

Josh Piercey recaps the top news items from around the Okanagan-Shuswap region

Happy Friday!

Black Press Media’s Josh Piercey has got the rundown of the top headlines from across the Okanagan this week.

Kamloops woman sues after surgery done on wrong ankle at Vernon hospital

A Kamloops woman is suing Interior Health and two surgeons after they performed surgery on the wrong ankle at Vernon Jubilee Hospital (VJH) in 2020.

Julie Alison Reid was admitted to the hospital on March 5, 2020, for arthroscopic fusion surgery on her left ankle, according to a notice of civil claim filed in B.C. Supreme Court on March 3, 2022. Doctors Julian Sernik and Robert Hillis are named as defendants along with Interior Health.

Before the operation, Reid spoke to Sernik and Hillis and other hospital staff to confirm it was her left ankle that was due for operation.

Former Vernon hockey coach guilty of sexual assault

A long-time Vernon hockey coach and business owner has been convicted of sexual assault.

Keith Gordon Grant Chase, was found guilty of sexual assault in Vernon Supreme Court Friday, March 11 by Justice Gary Weatherill.

The offence took place in Vernon on Jan. 1, 2004.

‘I yelled and screamed’: B.C. woman, 94, abandoned at airport following Sunwing flight

A 94-year-old Chilliwack woman who was left abandoned at an airport in a wheelchair is sharing what she’s calling a “horror” story.

Rachele Jamieson recently came home from what was supposed to be a relaxing vacation in Cuba. She flew from Vancouver to Cuba alone on Feb. 8 and returned on March 1 with Sunwing.

The entire experience with the airline was unpleasant, she said on March 4, three days after arriving home. But it was what happened on her return journey that really upset her.

It was around 3 a.m. on Tuesday, March 1 when her Sunwing plane landed about two and a half hours late at YVR.

Alert system could have saved vulnerable Kelowna man from death

Aleesha Wood wants to stop preventable deaths of vulnerable people after her brother died in the woods in West Kelowna.

“He didn’t have to die,” said Aleesha, sister of James Wood.

She is advocating for an alert system similar to an Amber Alert, or the U.S.-based Silver Alert, to be implemented for people with cognitive disabilities who are unable to care for themselves.

@josh_piercey

josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

KamloopsKelownaRevelstokeVernon