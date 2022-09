Video shot at 5:30 a.m. shows sign board on 25th Avenue fully engulfed in flames

The sign board between the Okanagan Royal Park Inn and Sterling Centre on 25th Avenue in Vernon was lost to a fiire Sunday, Sept.25. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Little is known at this time about an early morning fire in Vernon Sunday, Sept. 25, that destroyed a signage board between a motel and office building.

Video was shot at 5:30 a.m. Sunday showing the advertisement board between the Okanagan Royal Park Inn and the Sterling Centre on 25th Avenue fully engulfed.

The Morning Star has reached out to the City of Vernon for details.

