Every Monday at 5 p.m., residents at Windsong, a Courtenay strata complex, converge on their respective balconies to sing a song, in appreciation of the work being done by all frontline workers during the COVID-19 crisis. Photo by Terry Farrell

VIDEO: B.C. strata residents break out in song to salute COVID-19 frontline workers

“…it’s a beautiful way to say thanks. And it’s also entertaining for people walking by.”

Every Monday at 5 p.m., the residents at Windsong, a strata complex in Courtenay, B.C., converge on their respective balconies and break out in song.

Led by Dick Cowling, the ‘Windsong Singsong’ is a way for neighbours to gather, social distancing intact, and interact.

“One of our residents heard that people where banging pots and pans to show support for the health workers, so we thought we would get together and sing O Canada,” said Cowling, in a phone interview. “They asked me to lead them so I go out on the back lawn and they all come out onto their balconies and we sing. They all liked it so it sort of carried on.

“We used to do it every night, but I started running out of songs.”

Cowling picks out appropriate songs, either by himself or by suggestion from other strata members, prints off the lyrics, and distributes them to all 10 units a couple of days in advance.

“I let them know what songs we are going to do and they can rehearse on their own,” he said.

“It’s just our way of showing our appreciation,” said Pat Rivers, who, at 93, is the oldest participant. “It’s one thing seniors can do, and it’s a beautiful way to say thanks. And it’s also entertaining for people walking by.”

There are 15 residents in the 55+ strata (five couples, five singles) and participation is always at or near 100 per cent.

“In normal times we quite often have potluck dinners and that sort of thing that everybody comes to… so we are quite a close group,” said Cowling. “It would be nicer to carry on the way we were of course, but this is one of the ways we can say hello to each other and have a bit of a social time.”

This feel-good story is part of the #WereInThisTogether campaign by Black Press Media. Have an uplifting story that you think would bring joy to readers? Email your story, photos and videos to wereinthistogether@blackpress.ca.

ALSO: Drive-by, and fly-by, birthday party for Comox boy


terry.farrell@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

#wereinthistogetherCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. records 170 ‘excess deaths’ so far during COVID-19 pandemic

Just Posted

Women caring for Vernon’s most vulnerable

100+ Women Who Care may not be meeting, but they are lending support to the Upper Room Mission

Vernon mayor ready for recovery, cautious of second COVID-19 wave

Letter to B.C. government outlines city’s activities and eagerness to return to normal

Former Vernon Safeway turned FreshCo plans late June opening

Plans to open in spring for new grocer bumped to summer

COVID-19: Pulmonary Hypertension Day reminder to maintain social distance, Vernon woman says

Woman diagnosed with complex lung disease asks community to keep up effort to curb spread of coronavirus

International day and year of the midwife celebrated in North Okanagan

Move over COVID-19, 2020 is the international year of the midwife and nurse

VIDEO: B.C. strata residents break out in song to salute COVID-19 frontline workers

“…it’s a beautiful way to say thanks. And it’s also entertaining for people walking by.”

Feds to buy up surplus from Canadian agrifood producers as part of $252M investment

Trudeau announced an additional $200 million credit line for dairy producers

Princeton man faces charges after alleged burnout in RCMP parking lot destroys flag pole

The man was eventually transported to Princeton General Hospital

B.C. prepares for emergencies, evacuations under COVID-19

Digital registration for evacuees, new wildfire app launched

Column: Running a long marathon no one asked to take part in

Opening Our Eyes by Nan Dickie

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Kelowna History: Police chief kills two in Mayfair Hotel murders of 1932

A look back at one of the most shocking events in Kelowna’s history

Column: COVID-19 conspiracy of dunces

In Plain View by Lachlan Labere

Great Okanagan Beer Festival looks to reschedule for September

The event was originally scheduled for May 10, 2020

Most Read