A baby goat in Pakistan may have the longest ears in the world. (Associated Press)

A baby goat in Pakistan may have the longest ears in the world. (Associated Press)

VIDEO: Baby goat in Pakistan could have longest ears in the world

Claim being validated by Guinness Book of World Records

Hasan Narejo said when Simba was born, its ears were 19 inches long and are still growing. He contacted the Guinness Book of World Records and they are sending a team to check out the long-eared wonder. (July 8)

Previous story
Rogers restores service for ‘vast majority’ of customers after outage

Just Posted

Okanagan Granfondo 2022 Kids’ Piccolofondo on Lakeshore Drive in Penticton. (Logan Lockhart- Western News)
Young cyclists take over Penticton’s Lakeshore Drive for Okanagan-wide bike ride

Morning Star file photo There are concerns that a City of Vernon project on Kalamalka Lake Road could impact Coldstream motorists.
Vernon detour driven by utility upgrades

Red Deer Rebels forward Ben King was selected in the fourth round, 107th overall by the Anaheim Ducks. (Photo by ROB WALLATOR/Red Deer Rebels)
Anaheim Ducks select forward Ben King, of Vernon, in NHL Draft

Eagle Rock Road was flooded July 4 but by morning July 5 the water had dried up. (Township of Spallumcheen photos)
UPDATE: Easing flood waters deactivate EOC in Spallumcheen