VIDEO: California school district builds affordable housing to attract teachers

A California school district is hoping to attract more teachers by providing them with affordable housing. (Associated Press/screenshot)

A California school district opened 122 affordable apartments for its employees in one of the nation’s priciest housing markets. More districts could provide workforce housing to attract educators amid teacher shortages and rising rent.

-AP video by Terry Chea

