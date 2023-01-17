A man rides a horse through a bonfire as part of a ritual in honor of Saint Anthony the Abbot, the patron saint of animals, in San Bartolome de Pinares, Spain, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018. Horses burst through the soaring flames of night-time bonfires in a dramatic annual festival in this small Spanish town. The bonfires are called “luminarias,” and the Las Luminarias festival is believed to be centuries-old. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

VIDEO: Locals ride horses through fires as Spanish festival makes comeback

Las Luminarias celebrates Spain’s patron saint of animals

The streets of Spanish village San Bartolome de Pinares were filled with smoke Sunday (Jan. 16), the glow of burning wood and the clatter of trotting hooves in celebrating an annual festival.

Known as Las Luminarias, the festival celebrates Saint Anthony, Spain’s patron saint of animals.

It was cancelled last year because of COVID-19 restrictions.

-AP video/Iain Sullivan and Alicia Leon

WATCH ALSO: Haida Gwaii man breaks world record for oldest male to do headstand

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Festival

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
VIDEO: Haida Gwaii man breaks world record for oldest male to do headstand
Next story
VIDEO: Victoria volunteer captures ‘awesome’ elephant seal birth

Just Posted

A COVID-19 outbreak at Vernon’s Heron Grove long-term care facility has infected nine people. The outbreak was declared Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. (Google Maps)
COVID-19 outbreak at Vernon long-term care facility

Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation staff and hospital workers celebrate the foundation reaching its goal to purchase a second CT scanner for the imaging department. (Contributed)
Residents deliver record support for Vernon hospital campaign

An SUV is fully engulfed in flames early Tuesday, Jan. 17. (Contributed)
Car fire closes Vernon street

Cats found in box in Penticton in Dec. (OHS)
101 reasons to donate and save animals in the Okanagan