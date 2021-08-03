A seal gave birth to a pup on a dock at the Comox Marina Aug. 1. Screenshot

A seal gave birth to a pup on a dock at the Comox Marina Aug. 1. Screenshot

VIDEO: Seal gives birth on dock at Comox Marina

Comox resident witnesses, records the moment a seal gives birth in the wild

Marc Lepine came across a sight he never expected while out for an after-dinner walk at the Comox Marina Sunday, Aug. 1.

“I was walking by… and there were a few people – maybe six or seven – watching this and I said, ‘my god, she’s going to have a baby,’ so I just took out my phone and recorded it,” said Lepine.

He added that as soon as the pup was born, the mother’s maternal instincts kicked in.

“It seemed that as soon as the baby was born, the mother was trying to prevent us from seeing it,” said Lepine. “As you see in the video, she’s looking at us, then she looked at her baby, then she went between the baby and us.”

Lepine said he returned to the site Monday evening and was happy to see all appeared well with the family.

“I went back yesterday, and they were swimming there. She was teaching her baby how to swim and how to get up on the board. It was very amazing to see one day after being born.”

terry.farrell@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

ALSO: Off-leash dog harasses baby seal on Vancouver Island beach

Comoxseals

Previous story
VIDEO: Firefighters rescue frightened horse stuck nose-deep in Vancouver Island mud bog

Just Posted

Coldstream’s Stacy Roest, the assistant general manager of the two-time, back-to-back NHL champion Tampa Bay Lightning, got to a spend a day with the Stanley Cup Wednesday, Aug. 3, as per the usual tradition with the championship trophy. He started the day with a private function at Training House in Kal Tire Place North. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
VIDEO: Stanley Cup makes Vernon appearance

A helicopter delivers water onto the White Rock Lake wildfire burning near Westwold on July 24, 2021. (BC Wildfire Services)
Temporary camp set up for 200-plus firefighters at Kin Race Track in Vernon

Around 2,400 traversed through three haunted corn mazes during the 2019 Field of Screams at the Historic O’Keefe Ranch this October. This year, the event is back, bringing with it the Zombie Apocalypse. (Caitlin Clow - Morning Star file)
Zombies take over North Okanagan’s Field of Screams

Darryl Brown plans to spend 2022 travelling after winning $1M on a Lotto Max ticket she purchased in Vernon. (BCLC)
Lake Country woman still in disbelief after $1M win