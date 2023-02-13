Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks at Erik Nielsen International Airport during a press conference while Yukon MP Brendan Hanley, left, and Yukon Premier Ranj Pillai look on in Whitehorse, Yukon, on February 13, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mike Thomas.

VIDEO: Search still underway for unidentified object shot down over Yukon

4 suspicious objects shot down over North America in recent days

Canada’s military and the RCMP are searching a large remote area in Yukon, looking for the unidentified object shot down over the weekend.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the work comes with a sense of caution.

READ ALSO: US jets down 4 objects in 8 days, unprecedented in peacetime

READ ALSO: Flying object shot down over Yukon on Trudeau’s orders; CAF mum on what it was

-The Canadian Press

Justin Trudeau

Pop-up banner image