WATCH: Eyewitness captures moment truck slams into Tim Hortons in Kelowna

A pickup truck crashed into the front a Tim Hortons in Rutland causing a small fire on Monday night

An eyewitness captured the moment a truck crashed into the front of Tim Hortons in Rutland on Monday night.

Firefighters were quick to respond to the incident, which happened shortly before 10 p.m. at Highway 33 and Hollywood Road.

According to Platoon Captain Kelly Stephens, when crews arrived there was heavy smoke and flame at the front of the building and the car next to the truck that crashed into the Tim Hortons was also on fire.

“There was a fire in the building upon arrival, it was knocked down quickly,” said Stephens. “There was also an occupant in the truck, three to four workers inside, possibly three customers, but everyone got out safely.”

READ MORE: Truck crashes into Kelowna Tim Hortons, causing small fire

Paul Clarke
Assistant bureau chief, B.C. Interior South Division
Email me at paul.clarke@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Previous story
‘We must act’: Democrats unveil Trump impeachment charges

Just Posted

Cross examination application denied in Sagmoen trial: Supreme Court

Evidence expected to be presented in court

Vernon cowboy captures world championship buckle

Jaret Cooper, 16, from VSS, wins novice saddle bronc event at Junior World Finals rodeo in Las Vegas

Armstrong thrift store donates plenty to health care

Bargain Bin, run by Armstrong Spallumcheen Healthcare Auxiliary, donates $40,000 to VJH Foundation

North Okanagan woodstove exchange program continues

Grant funding received allows Coldstream/Lumby program to carry on

Vernon fencer on point for Canadian military team

Landrey Bickel, former Vernon School District team member, competes at World Military Games

WATCH: Eyewitness captures moment truck slams into Tim Hortons in Kelowna

A pickup truck crashed into the front a Tim Hortons in Rutland causing a small fire on Monday night

WATCH: Eyewitness captures moment truck slams into Tim Hortons in Kelowna

A pickup truck crashed into the front a Tim Hortons in Rutland causing a small fire on Monday night

LETTER: Keep bucks in the community

Shop Local! Start Now!! Here are some recent experiences which show how… Continue reading

Letter: Population growth is the problem

Dear Editor: In response to letters from Robert T. Rock of Mission… Continue reading

Morning Start: How many people live on earth?

Your morning start for December 10, 2019.

China hints at national security trials for 2 Canadians detained for one year

The two Canadians’ detention is largely seen as retaliation for the arrest of a Huawei exec

B.C. seaplane company set to test the first commercial electronic plane

The plane is powered by a 750 horsepower electric motor

Fireballs to fill the sky Friday for brightest meteor shower of the year

Geminid meteor shower features colourful, brighter, longer shooting stars

Truck crashes into Kelowna Tim Hortons, causing small fire

Truck drives through store front

Most Read