WATCH: High school girls rugby returns to Vernon pitch

Tara Peterson (second from left) coaches up the group of girls at practice for the Rugby 7s team. (Bowen Assman - Morning Star)

The field at Clarence Fulton Secondary was awash with high schoolers last weekend, all burning oxygen to prepare for the upcoming rugby sevens season.

The girls team is in just its second season, after being revived last year. Coach Tara Peterson, a former player at Seaton Secondary and current athlete on the women’s Jackals team, is looking to continue its success that was shown in 2022.

“We had an amazing team last year, with so much learning,” Peterson told the Vernon Morning Star.

As the only girls high school rugby team in Vernon, Peterson is taking in other players from around the community to also participate in practices.

“It is extremely important to have a team,” she said. “It builds camaraderie, teamwork and is just such a great social community. We have close to 15 players, and there are other students from other high schools that are wanting to play but can’t because their school doesn’t have a team. So we bring them in and allow them to practice with us but unfortunately they wont be allowed to play in games.”

Fulton’s first game will be after spring break, playing against teams from Vernon, Salmon Arm and other areas around the Okanagan.

Peterson also plays on the Vernon Jackals women’s team. The Jackals have been dormant since 2016, but is looking to start back up again.

“Some people, the tackling can be intimidating, so we have introduced flag rugby, which is the same concept.”

Kamloops, Merritt and Kelowna are other teams that will be participating in the league.

“Bring your kids out because we do the Vernon Minis which start out April 16,” said Peterson. “It’s a great opportunity for the parents to come out and play with their kids. “

