Do you agree Vernon is small and quaint?

New marketing study by Vancouver agency describes Vernon’s DNA

A new marketing study released to Vernon council showed respondents think of Vernon as small and quaint. What do you think?


Previous story
Poll: Should the province abolish daylight savings time?

Just Posted

Okanagan wine industry lacks climate change plan

More research needed to assess Okanagan warming trend

Police seek missing Vernon woman

Tandra Conn was last seen Monday

Arrest made in Armstrong arson fires

Emergency crews deal with three suspicious fires Monday; arrest woman, 60

Canada back to winning ways in wheelchair curling

Spallumcheen’s Ina Forrest helps Canada improve to 5-2 at Paralympics in PyeongChang

UPDATE: Foerster pleads guilty to second degree murder of Armstrong teen

Matthew Foerster will be back in court in April to be sentenced for his crime

Canine has a nose for detecting infectious C. difficile

Angus, an English springer spaniel, displays hospital sniffing talents to IH staff

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

B.C. woman should have been told about murder at home before sale, judge rules

Vancouver seller must return $300,000 deposit, plus interest, damages and court costs

Former B.C. teacher disciplined for asking pregnant student if she was ‘horny’

High school teacher repeatedly swore, raised his voice and made lewd comments to female students

BC SPCA looking for owner of dog found with chain collar deeply embedded in neck

Good Samaritans found shar-pei/Labrador cross roaming forest service road betwen Creston and Yahk

Film talks megafires after worst B.C. fire season

The Era of Megafires screens at The Schubert Centre May 14

Bizarre battle over body of Charles Manson won by grandson

Manson’s remains have been on ice in the Bakersfield morgue since he died in November

Chris Hemsworth loves B.C.

The Australian actor is in Vancouver filming his new movie

Kissel keeps Vernon on their feet

Country performance has crowd partying on a Monday night, like it’s a Friday

Most Read

  • Do you agree Vernon is small and quaint?

    New marketing study by Vancouver agency describes Vernon’s DNA