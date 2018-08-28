Poll: How can we combat human-caused wildfires?

We’re asking your thoughts on the best way to combat human-caused wildfires

Campfires, cigarettes, flares and car accidents are some of the ways humans have likely started more than 400 wildfires in British Columbia this season.

As wildfires blaze across the province, the BC Wildfire Service says many of them have been avoidable.

Despite efforts to spread the word about fire bans and other restrictions, fire information officer Ryan Turcot says many people still aren’t getting the message.

“It’s important to note that every time we run into a human-caused wildfire, that’s a wildfire that didn’t have to happen,” Turcot said. “These human-caused wildfires during periods of heightened fire activity can in some cases divert critical resources away from the natural caused wildfires that we can’t prevent.”

On average, the Wildfire Service says 40 per cent of fires over the past 10 years, or 666 per year, have been caused by humans.

Read more: Humans responsible for more than 400 B.C. wildfires so far this season

So what can be done to prevent more human-cased wildfires?

Let us know with your vote below.


Poll: How can we combat human-caused wildfires?

