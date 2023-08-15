In this image made from video, contestant of Miss Universe Indonesia Priskila Ribka Jelita, center, speaks as mother, Maria Napitupulu, left, looks on during an interview with the Associated Press Television in Jakarta, Indonesia, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023. The lawyer of a number of contestants of Miss Universe Indonesia pageant said Tuesday they have filed complaints with police, accusing local organizers of sexual harassment. (AP Photo/APTN)

Accounts of ‘body checks’ at Miss Universe Indonesia shock the nation

Miss Universe Organization cuts ties after contestants speak out

Their dreams of representing Indonesia in the 2023 Miss Universe pageant turned to nightmares when they were forced to undergo “body checks” in front of local organizers. Now seven contestants have filed complaints with the police, accusing the organizers of sexual harassment, their lawyer said Tuesday.

During the July 29-Aug. 3 Miss Universe Indonesia contest in the capital of Jakarta — and ahead of the show’s Grand Final event — the contestants were told to strip to their underwear for “body checks” for scars or cellulite, said lawyer Melissa Anggraini.

The checks took place in a ballroom at the downtown Sari Pacific Hotel, where the contest was held, with about two dozen people present, including men. Five of the contestants said they were then photographed topless, Anggraini said.

“We have obtained some evidences, even videos showing that the organizer had carried out ‘body checks’,” she added.

One of her clients, 23-year-old model Priskila Ribka Jelita who represented West Java province in the pageant, recounted her “body check” ordeal in an interview with The Associated Press.

“When they asked me to open my bra … I was shocked! But I couldn’t speak or refuse,” she said. “When I tried to cover my breast with my hand, I was even scolded and yelled at.”

“I was totally confused, nervous and humiliated, especially when I was told to lift my left leg on the chair and let them examine my leg,” Jelita said. The “examination” continued up her leg to “my private intimate part,” she added.

After news of the “body checks” leaked out, the Miss Universe Organization cut its ties with its Indonesian franchisee.

