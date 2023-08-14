The mother of Mohammed Hassan, a Pakistani porter who died on July 27 during a summit of K2, weeps while she holds a portrait of him at their home in Tasar, a village in the Shigar district in the Gilgit-Baltistan region of northern Pakistan, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. An investigation has been launched into the death of a Hassan near the peak of the world’s most treacherous mountain, a Pakistani mountaineer said Saturday, following allegations that dozens of climbers eager to reach the summit had walked past the man after he was gravely injured in a fall. (AP Photo/M.H. Balti)

The mother of Mohammed Hassan, a Pakistani porter who died on July 27 during a summit of K2, weeps while she holds a portrait of him at their home in Tasar, a village in the Shigar district in the Gilgit-Baltistan region of northern Pakistan, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. An investigation has been launched into the death of a Hassan near the peak of the world’s most treacherous mountain, a Pakistani mountaineer said Saturday, following allegations that dozens of climbers eager to reach the summit had walked past the man after he was gravely injured in a fall. (AP Photo/M.H. Balti)

Climber: impossible to carry injured Pakistani porter down snowy K2

Some say life could have been saved if climb was aborted and focus turned to getting him down safely

A record-setting Norwegian mountaineer pushed back Sunday against claims that she could have done more to save the life of a Pakistani porter who slipped off a narrow trail near the peak of the world’s most treacherous mountain and died there after several hours.

The circumstances of Mohammad Hassan’s July 27 death on K2, the world’s second-highest peak, sparked ongoing controversy, with two climbers arguing that he could have been saved if all those on the mountain that day had aborted their climb and focused on getting him down safely.

The fallout from Hassan’s death overshadowed a record established by Norwegian climber Kristin Harila and her Sherpa guide, Tenjin. By climbing K2 that day, they became the world’s fastest climbers, scaling the world’s 14 highest mountains in 92 days.

Harila told The Associated Press on Sunday that “in the snowy condition we had up there that day, it wouldn’t be possible to carry him down.”

“I’m sure that if it was possible that we saw a chance to carry him down from there, everyone would have tried that,” she said by Zoom from Norway. “But it was impossible.”

The uproar had been sparked by drone footage showing dozens of climbers pushing past a gravely injured Hassan toward the summit. The path to the peak was crowded on July 27, described as the last day of the season for a possible ascent.

In Pakistan, local authorities in the Gilgit-Baltistan region, which has jurisdiction over K2, formed a five-member committee on Aug. 7 to investigate Hassan’s death.

Love The Vernon Morning Star?

Thank you! Sign up below for unlimited digital access for 30 days. Plus, receive our daily news alerts & breaking news, right to your inbox.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up

Most Read

Previous story
Maui wildfires: Governor warns scores more people could be found dead
Next story
How to assist victims of Maui’s deadly wildfires

Just Posted

A view of smoky skies from Thompson Rivers University in Kamloops Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (Lena Simonson/Facebook)
Wildfire smoke settling into North Okanagan-Shuswap

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP and the City lf Vernon reminder residents to keep dogs and pets out of parked vehicles with a heat wave in the weather forecast for this week. (RCMP photo illustration)
Vernon RCMP respond to 30 reports of pets in hot vehicles so far this summer

As of Monday afternoon, the scene of the helicopter crash has been cleaned up, however the pilot still remains unaccounted for. (Brendan Shykora-Morning Star)
Pilot missing after leaving scene of helicopter crash near Enderby

The Rossmoore Lake Wildfire has been burning south of Kamloops since July 21, 2023. (BC Wildfire Service)
Wildfire south of Kamloops remains out of control amid rising mercury