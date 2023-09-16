Police vehicles near Buckingham Palace in London, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. London police arrested a 25-year-old man early Saturday morning (Sept. 16) after he allegedly climbed over a wall and entered the royal stables at Buckingham Palace. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Police vehicles near Buckingham Palace in London, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. London police arrested a 25-year-old man early Saturday morning (Sept. 16) after he allegedly climbed over a wall and entered the royal stables at Buckingham Palace. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

London police arrest man who allegedly climbed over Buckingham Palace wall

The man was detained for trespassing on a protected site

London police arrested a 25-year-old man early Saturday morning (Sept. 16) after he allegedly climbed over a wall and entered the royal stables at Buckingham Palace.

The man was detained at 1:25 a.m Saturday for trespassing on a protected site, London’s Metropolitan Police Service said in a statement. He was taken to a London police station, where he remained by late morning.

Officers found the man outside the royal stables following a search of the area. He didn’t enter enter the palace or its gardens at any time, police said.

Buckingham Palace, which is some 300 years old, is undergoing renovations, and King Charles III does not live there.

The monarch was in Scotland on Saturday.

The Associated Press

Royal familyUnited Kingdom

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Dozens of Syrians among themissing in catastrophic floods in Libya: war monitor
Next story
Small plane crashes in Brazil’s Amazon rainforest; 14 people killed

Just Posted

Riders take part in CMHA Vernon’s annual Ride Don’t Hide fundraising event in Polson Park Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Vernon riders cycle for youth mental health

Participants have been coming to the Lumby fundraiser for patient care since the 2010s. (Contributed)
Walk, roll and run at annual Lumby fundraiser

Dr. Jodi Pawluski has published Mommy Brain, and will be launching the book in her hometown of Vernon Sept. 26. (Contributed)
Mommy Brain: Vernon-born scientist pens parenting publication

Vernon firefighters were called to a house fire early Saturday morning (Sept. 16). (City of Vernon photo)
Vernon firefighters douse early morning house fire

Pop-up banner image