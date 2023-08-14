Maui wildfires: Governor warns scores more people could be found dead

Search and rescue crews scouring Lahaina neighborhoods street by street as death toll reaches 96

Hawaii’s governor warned that scores more people could be found dead following ferocious wildfires on Maui, as search and rescue crews scoured neighborhoods street by street and prepared to comb through buildings charred by flames that galloped a mile a minute.

The blazes, which consumed most of the historic town of Lahaina, are already the deadliest in the U.S. in more than a century, with a toll of 96. Two fires have not yet been completely contained, according to an update from Maui County late Sunday.

“We are prepared for many tragic stories,” Gov. Josh Green told “CBS Mornings” in a recorded interview that was aired Monday. “They will find 10 to 20 people per day, probably, until they finish. And it’s probably going to take 10 days. It’s impossible to guess, really.”

As cell phone service has slowly been restored, Green had said that the number of people missing dropped to about 1,300 from over 2,000.

Twenty cadaver dogs and dozens of people are making their way through blocks reduced to ash.

“Right now, they’re going street by street, block by block between cars, and soon they’ll start to enter buildings,” Jeff Hickman, the director of public affairs for the Hawaii Department of Defense, said Monday on NBC’s “Today.”

Such crews had covered just 3% of the search area, Maui Police Chief John Pelletier said Saturday.

The blaze that swept into centuries-old Lahaina nearly a week ago destroyed nearly every building in the town of 13,000, leaving a grid of gray rubble wedged between the blue ocean and lush green slopes.

Love The Vernon Morning Star?

Thank you! Sign up below for unlimited digital access for 30 days. Plus, receive our daily news alerts & breaking news, right to your inbox.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up

Most Read

Previous story
Floods and landslides in India’s Himalayan region leave at least 33 dead
Next story
Climber: impossible to carry injured Pakistani porter down snowy K2

Just Posted

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP continue to investigate a shooting in Spallumcheen that sent one person to hospital Sunday, Aug. 13. (File photo)
Spall shooting victim ‘less than forthcoming’ – RCMP

A view of smoky skies from Thompson Rivers University in Kamloops Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (Lena Simonson/Facebook)
Wildfire smoke settling into North Okanagan-Shuswap

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP and the City lf Vernon reminder residents to keep dogs and pets out of parked vehicles with a heat wave in the weather forecast for this week. (RCMP photo illustration)
Vernon RCMP respond to 30 reports of pets in hot vehicles so far this summer

As of Monday afternoon, the scene of the helicopter crash has been cleaned up, however the pilot still remains unaccounted for. (Brendan Shykora-Morning Star)
Pilot missing after leaving scene of helicopter crash near Enderby