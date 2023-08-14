Maui wildfires: Governor warns scores more people could be found dead

Hawaii’s governor warned that scores more people could be found dead following ferocious wildfires on Maui, as search and rescue crews scoured neighborhoods street by street and prepared to comb through buildings charred by flames that galloped a mile a minute.

The blazes, which consumed most of the historic town of Lahaina, are already the deadliest in the U.S. in more than a century, with a toll of 96. Two fires have not yet been completely contained, according to an update from Maui County late Sunday.

“We are prepared for many tragic stories,” Gov. Josh Green told “CBS Mornings” in a recorded interview that was aired Monday. “They will find 10 to 20 people per day, probably, until they finish. And it’s probably going to take 10 days. It’s impossible to guess, really.”

As cell phone service has slowly been restored, Green had said that the number of people missing dropped to about 1,300 from over 2,000.

Twenty cadaver dogs and dozens of people are making their way through blocks reduced to ash.

“Right now, they’re going street by street, block by block between cars, and soon they’ll start to enter buildings,” Jeff Hickman, the director of public affairs for the Hawaii Department of Defense, said Monday on NBC’s “Today.”

Such crews had covered just 3% of the search area, Maui Police Chief John Pelletier said Saturday.

The blaze that swept into centuries-old Lahaina nearly a week ago destroyed nearly every building in the town of 13,000, leaving a grid of gray rubble wedged between the blue ocean and lush green slopes.