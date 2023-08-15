Taliban say their rule of Afghanistan open-ended, as year 3 begins

The Taliban view their rule of Afghanistan as open-ended, drawing legitimacy from Islamic law and facing no significant threat, their chief spokesman said in an interview marking the second anniversary of the Taliban takeover of the country. He also suggested a ban on female education will remain in place.

Zabihullah Mujahid brushed aside any questions from The Associated Press about restrictions on girls and women, saying he had nothing new to say on the matter while also indicating the status quo will remain.

The ban on girls attending school beyond sixth grade was the first of what in the second year of Taliban control became a flurry of restrictions that now keep Afghan girls and women from classrooms, most jobs and much of public life.

The Taliban seized power on August 15, 2021, as U.S. and NATO forces withdrew from the country after two decades of war.

They marked their second anniversary as rulers of Afghanistan on Tuesday, which was declared a public holiday. Women, largely barred from public life, didn’t take part in the festivities.

In the southern city of Kandahar, the spiritual birthplace of the Taliban, military personnel posed with armored vehicles. Young men rode through the city on two wheels or four, waving flags and brandishing weapons. Toddlers clutched smaller white Taliban flags with a photo of the Defense Minister Maulvi Mohammad Yaqoob on the bottom right corner.

In the capital, Kabul, pick-up trucks crammed with males of various ages wound their way through the city. Men swarmed Martyrs Square, taking selfies and clambering on to a monument.