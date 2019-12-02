Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos speaks during his news conference at the National Press Club in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Amazon pulls Auschwitz ‘Christmas ornaments’ after protest

Merchandise included Auschwitz bottle opener and Birkenau ‘massacre’ mouse pad

Amazon said Monday it has removed “Christmas ornaments” and other merchandise bearing the images of Auschwitz that had been available on its online site.

Amazon, which functions as a marketplace on top of selling products itself, said in a statement that “all sellers must follow our selling guidelines” and that those who do not will be removed.

The move comes after the Auschwitz-Birkenau state museum on Sunday appealed to Amazon to remove the merchandise, which included an Auschwitz bottle opener and a Birkenau “massacre” mouse pad.

It said that, “Selling ‘Christmas ornaments’ with images of Auschwitz does not seem appropriate. Auschwitz on a bottle opener is rather disturbing and disrespectful.”

Many others on Twitter voiced outrage.

On Monday, the state memorial said it was still calling on another online outlet, Wish Shopping, to stop selling the products.

Nazi Germany killed 1.1 million people at the death camp, most of them Jews, during its occupation of Poland during World War II.

READ MORE: Amazon apologizes to India for selling doormats with national flag

ALSO READ: Possible Robert Pickton memoir removed from Amazon amid outrage, investigation

It’s not the first time Amazon has had to pull offensive products sold on its site. In the past year, it has removed toilet seat covers and bath mats that featured photos of sacred Sikh temples or Islamic calligraphy and verses from the Qur’an, the holy Muslim holy book.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
WorkSafeBC changes called for after B.C. sawmill explosions
Next story
‘B.C. bud’ cannabis still underground, John Horgan hopes to rescue it

Just Posted

Vernon church event shines bright

Emmanuel Baptist Church presents Bethlehem Star for the 11th straight year Dec. 6-8

Artsolutely counts down to Christmas in Vernon

14th annual Vernon Community Arts Centre fundraiser underway daily until Dec. 24

Vernon businesses camp out for parking passes

Lined up as early as 4 a.m. Monday morning in front of City Hall

Spallumcheen wheelchair curler boosts Canada to world finals

Ina Forrest and teammates win World B finals in Finland to earn one of three spots to world tourney

Public input welcome on 2020 Vernon budget

Feedback wanted during Dec. 9, 10 meetings at City Hall

Residents rally to support those experiencing homelessness in Kelowna

Supporters want the city to house the homeless before weather worsens

Iconic tattoo artist Bethany Saura mourned by Kelowna residents

Saura helped to build “The Ink Parlour” tattoo studio in Kelowna last year

NHL player Borowiecki halts attempted robbery in Vancouver

Ottawa Senators defenceman ‘BoroCop’ confronts alleged thief

Kelowna residents mourn loss of 27-year-old tattoo artist Bethany Saura

Saura helped to build “The Ink Parlour” tattoo studio in Kelowna last year

Pop culture influences 2019 pet names such as Kawhi, Alaska and Khaleesi

Cannabis legalization coincided with a 33 per cent spike in dogs named Mary Jane

White Rock only B.C. community where female police officers outnumber men

Provincially, only 24 per cent of officers are women; nationally, that number drops to 22 per cent.

Paint project brings Westbank First Nation learning centre to life

WFN announced completion of project in late November

Campaign for class-action against City of Kelowna dropped

The GoFundMe started last week to raise money for a lawsuit against the city is no longer

Dictionary.com chooses ‘existential’ as word of the year

Word kept appearing in searches after wildfires, Hurricane Dorian, and mass shootings

Most Read