Armstrong’s Frosted Tier Cakes owner Mel Williams won Cake Designer of the Year Overall award in Creative Oceanic’s inaugural BC Wedding Awards. (Submitted Photo)

Armstrong’s Frosted Tier takes the cake in provincial awards

Frosted Tier Cakes won Cake Designer of the Year Overall award in Creative Oceanic’s inaugural event

Finding out that you’ve been nominated for a provincial award is one thing. Finding out that you’ve won is another.

Armstrong’s Frosted Tier Cakes took home the Cake Designer of the Year Overall award in Creative Oceanic’s inaugural British Columbia Wedding Awards 2019. The business also won the same title in the Okanagan/Boundary region.

“This week just keeps getting better and better. Congratulations Frosted Tier Cakes on not only being recognized as Cake Designer of the Year Okanagan/Boundary, but also the overall BC Cake Designer of the Year,” the Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Centre said after Frosted Tier Cakes’ victory at the March 6 event at The Executive Vancouver Airport Hotel. “Well deserved, Mel. We couldn’t be prouder.”

Owner Mel Williams’ business started when she was asked to make a birthday cake for a friend’s daughter. Since then, Williams has made elaborate cakes out of her home before she opened the shop in June 2017.

“It has been slow going but a lot of fun. I learn new techniques, and fun new designs every day,” said Williams. “I work hard every day to make new and fun delicious creations for all my clients new and returning. Everything is handmade from scratch and molded to suit each client’s needs.”

Frosted Tier Cakes is located at 2625, Patterson Ave. Unit No. 3 in Armstrong.

