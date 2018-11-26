B.C. Finance Minister Carole James (Arnold Lim/Black Press)

B.C. budget surplus projected to grow despite real estate, ICBC dips

Finance Minister Carole James credits higher income tax revenue

The B.C. government’s budget surplus is projected to reach $1.35 billion by the end of the fiscal year in March 2019, Finance Minister Carole James says.

Presenting the province’s second quarter financial report Monday, James said B.C. continues to benefit from higher than forecast personal and corporate income tax revenue, with strong employment and 2.4 per cent growth in the economy, the highest in Canada.

The continued surplus comes in spite of an expected $150 million drop in property transfer tax revenue, and an additional $206 million decrease in net revenue from the Insurance Corp. of B.C. Forest fire and flood costs were up $160 million above last February’s budget forecast.

Growth projections are helped by the signing of a new Canada-U.S.-Mexico trade agreement, and a decision by LNG Canada to proceed with a natural gas export terminal at Kitimat.

James said the state of the province’s books halfway through the fiscal year allows her to state that the province’s direct operating debt has been eliminated. The previous B.C. Liberal government projected that as early as three years ago.

Capital debt continues to rise, financing construction of schools, hospitals and the NDP government’s housing plan, but James said the province’s debt-to-GDP ratio is now the lowest it has been since the 2008 financial crisis.

Income tax revenue is projected to come in $1.6 billion higher than forecast. Natural resource income to the province is also running $51 million higher as of September, the halfway point of the fiscal year.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Dolce&Gabbana fiasco shows importance, risks of China market
Next story
VIDEO: GM to close Oshawa plant, four U.S. plants in massive reorganization push

Just Posted

New charges laid against Armstrong arson suspect

Colette Leneveu now faces seven counts of arson in two separate files before the Vernon Law Courts

Vernon fighter wins MMA bout by TKO

Opponent no match for MMA phenom Marchand

Armstrong pantomime reinvents French fairy tale

Asparagus Community Theatre presents Beauty and the Beast Dec. 6-15

Busy weekend for Central Okanagan Search and Rescue

COSAR called to two separate events over weekend

SilverStar Mountain Resort sees 2,000 guests on first day of the season

The resort also opened its new Des Schumann Gondola today for excited guests

VIDEO: GM to close Oshawa plant, four U.S. plants in massive reorganization push

Company to focus on electric and autonomous vehicle programs

The Pink Floyd Experience coming to the South Okanagan

Dark Side of the Moon and Greatest Hits to be played at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre

Cold case files: Dead infant found on South Okanagan beach in 1982

Penticton RCMP releasing info on historical missing person and found human remains investigations

Otter now believed to have eaten 10 prized koi in Vancouver garden

Park board staff tried to remove the remaining koi on the weekend, but were only able to save one

Anxiety abounds at NASA as Mars landing day arrives

“Landing on Mars is one of the hardest single jobs that people have to do in planetary exploration.”

Kelowna researchers investigate cannabis-infused beverages

UBCO, BCIT, private company partner to brew beverage ideas

B.C. budget surplus projected to grow despite real estate, ICBC dips

Finance Minister Carole James credits higher income tax revenue

Coroner’s inquest to begin into death of former RCMP spokesman

Sgt. Pierre Lemaitre died of self-inflicted wounds in Abbotsford in 2013

Senators to resume debate on postal legislation after taking a day to reflect

The bill could receive royal assent and become law a short time later, which would force striking postal workers back to work by noon on Tuesday.

Most Read