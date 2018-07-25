(Sardaka/Wikimedia Commons)

B.C. property buyers must give more details in measure aimed at tax evasion

Extra information will include name, citizenship and SIN, if bought through a corporation or trust

The B.C. government is closing a loophole in an effort to avoid tax evasion in real estate.

It says buyers, including real estate speculators, will have to disclose more complete information when they purchase a property through a corporation or trust.

Starting Sept. 17, the new property transfer tax will require people to report additional information, including their name, citizenship and social insurance number, if they purchase through a corporation or trust.

Finance Minister Carole James says the government wants to prevent people from skirting tax laws and hiding property ownership behind numbered companies and trusts.

The new reporting requirements will apply to all types of property, with exemptions for charitable trusts and certain corporations, such as hospitals and schools.

The changes are part of a series of steps the government is taking to address tax fraud in the real estate market that includes tracking pre-sale condos, sharing homeowner grant information with the federal government and boosting the ability of auditors to act on tax evasion.

READ MORE: B.C. creates public registry to track real estate owners

“These changes give authorities another tool to make sure people are paying the taxes they owe,” James says in a news release.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. modern treaty group works on implementation

Just Posted

Police track stolen vehicle to Silver Star Resort

The RCMP Air Services unit was called in Wednesday to track suspected car thieves.

Urban beekeeping in Vernon urged

Residents wants bylaw tweaked to allow urban beekeeping in all Vernon zones

Water main break in Vernon’s Okanagan Landing

Break near the intersection of Kokanee Road and Chinook Road. Crews on-scene

Vernon, North Okanagan lacrosse left without permanent home

Vernon, North Okanagan lacrosse officials upset over decision to leave ice in Kal Tire Place North

Okanagan wildfire round-up: Fires holding size while crews monitor new lightning strike spots

A look at the major wildfires impacting the Okanagan, Similkameen and region as of Tuesday afternoon.

Update: Vehicles, out buildings burned in wildfire near Peachland

The event to join two wildfires near Peachland went successfully, said BC Wildfire Service

B.C. Mounties say porn ransom demand is a scam

Scam asks for Bitcoin in exchange for keeping quiet about victim allegedly viewing explicit material

Window smashed to rescue dog from SUV, witness says

Incident in Langley shopping mall parking lot

Air quality statement issued for Okanagan

South, Central and North affected by statement

Two wildfires continue to grow in the South Okanagan

Several small fires are out, but Snowy Moutnain and Placer Mountain fires continue to grow

Volleyball camp draws 23

Run by the Vernon Christian School Royals

Endangered killer whale dies off B.C. coast soon after birth

It was the first calf born in three years to the endangered orcas in Pacific Northwest

B.C. property buyers must give more details in measure aimed at tax evasion

Extra information will include name, citizenship and SIN, if bought through a corporation or trust

Vernon’s Pink Piston Paddlers revelled in Italy excursion

The Pink Piston Paddlers have returned from attending the Dragon Boat Festival in Florence, Italy.

Most Read

  • B.C. modern treaty group works on implementation

    Tsawwassen, Vancouver Island and Sunshine Coast communities move ahead

  • B.C. property buyers must give more details in measure aimed at tax evasion

    Extra information will include name, citizenship and SIN, if bought through a corporation or trust