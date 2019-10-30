Bank of Canada holds interest rate, warns economy’s resilience to be ‘tested’

Governor Stephen Poloz’s team is warning that the resilience of Canada’s economy will be increasingly tested

The Bank of Canada is keeping its key interest rate on hold in a decision that positions the country as an exception among advanced economies already responding to the weakening world economy.

Governor Stephen Poloz’s team is warning that the resilience of Canada’s economy will be increasingly tested by persistent global trade conflicts and uncertainty.

The central bank’s decision to hold the rate at 1.75 per cent today was widely expected by financial markets. The benchmark has now been at the same level for just over a year.

The bank says the global outlook has continued to deteriorate since the summer and that Canada is feeling the effects.

ALSO READ: Bank of Canada holds interest rate as it takes stock of trade war impacts

It says economic growth here is expected to be 1.5 per cent in 2019 before picking up its pace to 1.7 per cent next year and 1.8 per cent in 2021.

The bank notes that the domestic economy has held up well in many areas — employment has remained strong, wages have advanced in some regions and housing activity has expanded in most markets.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Speakers captivate Vernon women in business

Just Posted

Era of Megafires sparks Vernon discussion

Conversation prompts fire prevention at Vernon Campus of Okanagan College Tuesday, Nov. 5

North Okanagan houses show Halloween spirit

Adults love Halloween as much as the kids

Vernon realtors cozy up for a cause

Warm & Fuzzy collection dresses community’s most vulnerable for winter

Vernon drama teacher wins prestigious award

Seaton’s Lana O’Brien earns Distinguished Service Award

Help for Vernon’s technically challenged

Workshop assists those struggling with iPhone/iPad

Speakers captivate Vernon women in business

Leadership conference inspires success

Wine train returns to Summerland

Bottleneck Drive to host Grand Sommelier Express in June, 2020

Activist Thunberg declines climate prize, urges more action

‘The climate movement does not need any more prizes,’ Thunberg says

Bank of Canada holds interest rate, warns economy’s resilience to be ‘tested’

Governor Stephen Poloz’s team is warning that the resilience of Canada’s economy will be increasingly tested

Morning start: Did you know the name for a group of bunnies is called a ‘fluffle’?

Your morning start: Fun fact, weather, and video of the day

COLUMN: All Hallows’ Eve: The passage into winter

As a child, I remember the excitement building as Halloween approached

B.C. school trustees ask for provincial, federal help to end student vaping

Health minister says he’s planning new regulations that would be the first of their kind in Canada

Former Kelowna social worker sued again for allegedly stealing from foster children

Multiple suits have been filed against Robert Riley Saunders in the past year

Okanagan-based Sun-Rype Products purchased by Quebec company for $80M

Quebec’s Lassonde Industries acquired the local fruit snack manufacturer from the Jim Pattison Group

Most Read